Lebanon Files UN Complaint, South Africa Condemns Israeli Aggression
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Oct 2024 17:50
Lebanon urges the UN Security Council to denounce "Israel’s" attacks, while South Africa condemns the bombing of Lebanon as a violation of international law.
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants filed on Wednesday a new complaint with the United Nations Security Council, urging it to denounce the Israeli occupation's ongoing aggression on Lebanon and to ensure "Israel's" compliance with Resolution 1701.
The Ministry stated that this complaint was filed in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory between October 3 and October 14.
Lebanon requested that the UNSC condemn "Israel's" repeated acts of hostility against both the country and its people, as well as the invasion of its land, and called for the immediate cessation of these attacks.
Additionally, Lebanon urged the Council to compel "Israel" to fully implement Resolution 1701 and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese land.
South Africa condemns Israeli aggression on Lebanon
Earlier, on October 14, South Africa condemned the Israeli occupation's continued bombardment of Lebanon, calling for an immediate end to the bombing campaign.
Israel’s bombing of Lebanon is a "serious violation" of the territory of a sovereign state and a "grave violation of international law," the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
South Africa called on the international community and the UN Security Council to be consistent with the defense of international law and international humanitarian law.
‘"The international community cannot afford to remain indifferent," the statement stressed, adding that "Israel continues to violate international humanitarian law with impunity in Gaza."
Pretoria also condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression against central Beirut the week before, which reportedly killed 22 civilians and injured over 117 more.
On that note, the statement noted that "the strikes [on Beirut] hit a densely packed residential neighborhood of apartment buildings and small shops in the heart of the Lebanese capital."
