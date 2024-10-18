'Israel's' Killing of Yahya Sinwar Is No Turning Point: FP
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Oct 2024 23:54
Daniel Byman argues that the killing of Yahya Sinwar may have a limited impact on the war in Gaza, as it does not resolve the complex governance issues and may mean an escalation in resistance.
According to Daniel Byman, a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the recently elected head of Hamas' political bureau, may turn out to be less impactful than anticipated in the current war on Gaza.
While Sinwar's death only means one less leader in the Palestinian Resistance, Hamas is far from rescinded as "Israel" faces the more complex challenge of the day after in Gaza.
Byman writes in Foreign Policy that despite Hamas suffering the loss of many of its leaders like Ismail Haniyeh and [allegedly] Mohammed Deif, the Resistance will still have new less-experienced members ready to take over.
Sinwar's death might increase the likelihood of a ceasefire, Byman argues, since he was more aggressive toward "Israel" and his strategy was to allow the occupation to continuously harm its worldwide reputation and its relationship with the US.
According to Byman, the savage Israeli assault on Gaza is a cautionary tale for future leaders in the resistance about the dangers of confronting a ruthless adversary, noting that Hamas may find it advantageous to regroup and rebuild, despite the occupation claiming it killed a third of its fighters as it killed 42,000 Palestinians.
On the other hand, new leaders may also choose to intensify their resistance efforts. Under Sinwar, Hamas significantly harmed "Israel," revitalized the Palestinian cause, and tarnished "Israel’s" global image.
Following the loss of numerous leaders, fighters, and countless Palestinian lives, there is also a strong desire for revenge among the Resistance and its members.
Despite Israeli bloodthirst, Byman asserts that "Hamas endures" as a resistance movement, and has recovered from the assassination of its leaders in the past, while Benjamin Netanyahu continues to ignore the pleas of Israelis for a captive agreement.
Palestinian Resistance unwavering on demands despite Israeli attacks
Hamas remains firm in its stance that the formation of a national unity government is its top priority, a senior Palestinian source told Al Mayadeen earlier this month.
The source revealed that Hamas had communicated this position to all Palestinian factions, emphasizing the need for cooperation during this critical period.
In light of ongoing Israeli aggression, Hamas condemned the recent massacres in Jabalia and northern Gaza, describing them as clear evidence of "the failure and impotence of the Israeli occupation."
Earlier, on the anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, Hamas described October 7 as a pivotal moment in their struggle, characterizing it as a natural response to what they referred to as Zionist attempts to eliminate their national cause.
They further claimed that since that date, over the past year, the enemy—whom they labeled as Nazi—has committed atrocities, including massacres and waging a genocidal war against their people.
The group emphasized the resilience of Gaza's population, saying their unity and steadfast support for the resistance has thwarted all enemy plans.
They noted that the October 7 operation had set the stage for the liberation of Palestine, elevating the Palestinian cause to global prominence and disrupting conspiracies. The group also condemned what they called the enemy’s cowardly assassinations of resistance leaders, asserting that these acts will only strengthen their resolve.
They highlighted the Al-Aqsa Flood battle as a symbol of unity and coordination among regional resistance forces in the ongoing struggle for al-Quds.
In their statement, they expressed deep appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices of Hezbollah, the Islamic Group in Lebanon, Ansar Allah in Yemen, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, acknowledging their support during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
No comments:
Post a Comment