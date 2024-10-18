SACP Extends Revolutionary Solidarity and Best Wishes to FRELIMO in Elections
Wednesday, 9 October 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) extends its revolutionary solidarity and best wishes to FRELIMO in Mozambique’s elections held on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.
Our two movements, bound by a deep history of shared struggle, waged a relentless fight against colonial oppression. FRELIMO’s role in Mozambique’s liberation and the SACP’s contribution to South Africa’s liberation remain a powerful reflection of the interconnectedness of our struggles for national freedom.
The interconnectedness of South Africa and Mozambique goes beyond geography: it is rooted in a common commitment to freedom and justice.
During the liberation struggle against colonialism, including apartheid in South Africa, both FRELIMO and the SACP, as part of the broader African anti-colonial movement, stood shoulder to shoulder against imperialist forces that sought to subjugate our people. The solidarity we forged in those dark days remains crucial today.
As we continue the fight against modern-day imperialism, our two organisations must remain at the forefront of securing national independence, democratic sovereignty and the full economic and social emancipation of our people. Together, we must push back against forces that undermine our hard-won transitions to democracy and fight for a future where the people of South Africa and Mozambique can live in dignity, free from poverty, exploitation and inequality.
The SACP stands firmly with FRELIMO in this continued struggle, confident that the people of Mozambique will once again choose the path of national democratic transformation, peace, unity and national sovereignty.
