Ethnic Cleansing Plan Underway in North Gaza, Israeli Soldiers Reveal
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Oct 2024 23:45
Israeli soldiers have unveiled a plan to ethnically cleanse Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a situation that the world is observing through the systematic methods of starvation practiced.
Israeli media reports indicate that a plan is in progress to ethnically cleanse northern Gaza and eliminate any Palestinians who remain there.
Israeli reserve soldiers stationed in Gaza informed Haaretz this week that they believe the "Generals' Plan" also known as the "Eiland Plan" is being put into action.
“The goal is to give the residents who live north of the Netzarim area a deadline to move to the south of the Strip. After this date, whoever will remain in the north will be considered an enemy and will be killed,” a soldier stationed in the Netzarim Corridor was quoted as saying.
The soldier stated that the plan does not adhere to any standards of international law.
“People sat and wrote a systematic order with charts and an operational concept, at the end of which you shoot whoever isn’t willing to leave. The very existence of this idea is unfathomable.”
A second soldier remarked, "The commanders openly state that the Eiland Plan is being advanced by the military."
On Wednesday, the report stated that there are indications that, although the policy may not yet have been formally adopted by senior military officials who are reportedly discussing it, the plan is already underway.
Haaretz journalist Amos Harel wrote, "Ideas such as intentionally firing near a population and even measures aimed at starving the inhabitants are currently being discussed."
Major international aid organizations have urged leaders and the global community to put an end to "Israel's" forced displacement in northern Gaza.
“The Israeli forces’ assault on Gaza has escalated to a horrifying level of atrocity,” said organizations such as Oxfam, Medical Aid for Palestinians (Map), ActionAid, Islamic Relief, Christian Aid, and other UK-based charities on Tuesday.
“This is not an evacuation; this is forced displacement under gunfire. Since October 1, no food has been allowed into the area, and civilians are being starved and bombed in their homes and their tents.”
In the last ten days, Israeli forces have instructed hundreds of thousands of people to leave northern Gaza in preparation for a new offensive.
