Israeli Merkava Tanks Fall into Hezbollah Death Trap in South Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
Hezbollah fighters continue to entrap invading Israeli forces in the tough terrain of South Lebanon, completely destroying two Merkava tanks in al-Labbouneh.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah, executed two consecutive operations, where two Israeli Merkava tanks were completely destroyed in South Lebanon, early on Thursday.
Hezbollah's operations come amid fierce battles that the Resistance has engaged in on multiple axes across the border area in southern Lebanon and a renewed Israeli infiltration attempt into the town of al-Labbouneh on the Western Axis.
The rugged area located near the Mediterranean coast and the the Lebanese-Palestinian border has been a key point for Israeli armored advances into Lebanon, however, has also seen the destruction of multiple armored vehicles.
At 12:50 am (local time), Hezbollah's anti-armor units fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at an Israeli Merkava main battle tank, that had taken position on the al-Labbouneh Hill. Hezbollah's fighters recorded a direct impact, which set the tank ablaze, killing and injuring its crew members.
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon reported that Israeli military vehicles had caught fire in the same area, adding that Israeli military rescue teams were not able to reach the casualties.
Soon after, Hezbollah's Military Media released another statement, revealing that Resistance fighters had fired another ATGM at a second Israeli Merkava tank in al-Labbouneh Hill, at 2:00 am. Yet again, the armored vehicle was set ablaze and its crew members were killed or wounded.
Hours earlier, fierce confrontations were recorded in several border areas, where Israeli media outlets reported on the killing of at least 5 Israeli troops on Wednesday.
Hezbollah's rockets strike Kiryat Shmona
As Hezbollah's vigilant fighters engage Israeli infantry in close-range battles and defend against armored incursions, other fighters continue to launch rocket attacks targeting positions of forces, settlements, and military sites.
One such attack was conducted early on Thursday, where Resistance fighters fired a barrage of rockets at the city settlement of Kiryat Shmona near the Palestinian-Lebanese border.
Several impacts were recorded in the city settlement, as Israeli media reported that authorities plan to evacuate any settlers that did not abide by previous evacuation orders.
The Resistance in Lebanon withstood a series of Israeli strikes and terror attacks in the past weeks, swiftly recovering its capabilities on all fronts.
Now, Hezbollah is defending against Israeli ground incursions, while responding to Israeli crimes and supporting the Palestinian people.
