Many Youth and Students Volunteer to Join or Rejoin KPA
The DPRK is full of the will to annihilate the scum of the ROK who violated its sacred sovereignty and security.
Millions of young people have turned out in the nationwide struggle to wipe out the ROK scum who committed a serious provocation of violating the sovereignty of the DPRK through a drone infiltration into its capital city to push the tense situation to the brink of war, thus precipitating their self-destruction, and are now making impudent remarks like a guilty party filing the suit first.
If a war breaks out, the ROK will be wiped off the map. As it wants a war, we are willing to put an end to its existence.
The hot-blooded young people are determined to turn out in a sacred war of destroying the enemy with the arms of the revolution. Their great enthusiasm for joining the army is being displayed in all the places of the country, including worksites where a campaign for increased production is underway, construction sites, farms having a bumper harvest, and educational institutions.
According to data available, more than 1.4 million youth league officials and youth and students across the country volunteered to join or rejoin the Korean People's Army on October 14 and 15.
The young people's zeal for joining the army is an eruption of the hatred and retaliatory spirit of the younger generation who are determined to punish the scum who committed a hideous crime so as to ignite a war at any cost, and end the horrible evil relationship.
Youth and students across the country signed the petitions for joining or rejoining the army out of the determination to find out the heinous confrontation maniacs and criminals to the last one and cut off their windpipes.
The commanding officers and members of the Paektusan Hero Youth Shock Brigade, the young people of the Kim Chaek Iron and Steel Complex, the Taean Heavy Machine Complex, the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Textile Mill and many other working youth across the country volunteered to join the army with the spirit to resolutely wipe out the sworn enemy seeking to bring down their socialist system that represent their life and soul, and their dignified life and happiness.
At the universities across the country, including Kim Il Sung University, Kim Chaek University of Technology, Phyongbuk College of Technology and Sariwon Kye Ung Sang University of Agriculture, many students, including discharged officers and men, vowed to make the lunatics experience the real war and showers of fire.
The number of the angry revengers of the rising generation determined to plunge the heinous enemy into an abyss of final ruin, those who volunteered to join or rejoin the KPA, is on the increase with the passage of time.
KCNA
2024-10-16
No comments:
Post a Comment