Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Convenes Consultative Meeting on National Defence and Security
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, convened a consultative meeting on national defence and security on October 14.
The meeting was attended by No Kwang Chol, minister of National Defence of the DPRK, Jo Chun Ryong, secretary of the WPK Central Committee, Ri Yong Gil, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, Ri Chang Ho, deputy chief of the General Staff and director of the General Reconnaissance Bureau of the KPA, Ri Chang Dae, minister of State Security, and commanding officers of the Artillery Bureau, Detection and Electronic Warfare Bureau and other major bureaus of the KPA General Staff.
The meeting heard a report of the director of the General Reconnaissance Bureau on the general analysis of the serious incident of the enemy's provocation of violating the sovereignty of the DPRK, a report of the chief of the KPA General Staff on the military counteraction plan, a report of the minister of National Defence on the measures for modernizing military technical equipment, a report of the WPK secretary in charge of the munitions industry on the production of weapons and equipment, and a report of the minister of State Security on the situation of intelligence operation.
Kim Jong Un made assessments and conclusions on the information and suggested measures specified in the reports of different defence and security organs.
After hearing a report on the relevant work done by the General Staff and the major combined units' combat readiness, he set forth the direction of immediate military activities and indicated important tasks to be tackled in the operation of the war deterrent and the exercise of the right to self-defence for safeguarding the national sovereignty, security and interests.
He expressed a tough political and military stand of the WPK and the DPRK government at the consultative meeting.
KCNA
2024-10-15
