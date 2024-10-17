US Deploys Strategic B-2 Bomber in Aggression on Yemen
By Al Mayadeen English
The US has deployed its strategic B-2 bomber for the first time to launch a series of raids on Yemeni cities.
An American-British aggression targeted Yemen's capital Sanaa, and the governorate of Saada, early on Thursday.
Launching rounds of air raids on the Yemeni cities, the United States and its United Kingdom mark yet another act of military aggression in the region, in their campaigns of supporting the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Sanaa said US-British airstrikes on Yemen did not affect Yemeni Armed Forces' weapon depots, adding that the aggression targeted mountains, a small communication network in Saada, and empty camps.
This aggression saw the use of the Northrop B-2 Spirit heavy strategic bomber, which marks an escalation in the US attacks against Yemen.
A US defense official confirmed to CNN that the strikes were conducted via the B-2 bomber, which is usually deployed to strike areas heavily defended by air defense systems.
"The B-2 is a much larger platform than the fighter jets that have been used so far to target [Ansar Allah] facilities and weapons, capable of carrying a far heavier load of bombs," the report revealed.
The deployment of the strategic bomber comes amid a remarkable performance of the Yemeni Armed Forces' Air Defense Force, which has downed at least 11 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) over the past year. Yemeni air defenses have also constituted a threat to US-UK fighter aircraft.
Yemen's military has also launched a multifaceted naval campaign against Israeli affiliated ships and later US-UK affiliated vessels in nearby waters.
On September 27, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) targeted and hit three United States Navy destroyers in the Red Sea, which were sailing toward occupied Palestine to support the Israeli regime, the spokesperson for the YAF, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.
Saree read out the statement during a million-man march in the al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sanaa, announcing the second set of top-tier operations conducted by the YAF on the same day.
Saree said the attack on US Navy assets came in support of the Resistance fighters and the people of Gaza and Lebanon, as well as in response to the American-British aggression on Yemen.
In total, 23 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and one-way attack drones were fired at the naval formation. The YAF's Navy, Unammaned Air Force, and Rocket Force participated in the attack.
The spokesperson said that this is the most expansive Naval operation conducted by the Yemeni Armed Forces during "The Promised Victory Battle and Sacred Jihad, in support of the Al-Aqsa Flood and in response to the aggression."
