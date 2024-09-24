Al Mayadeen Mourns Martyred Colleague Hadi al-Sayyed
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation martyrs colleague Hadi al-Sayyed in its aggression on Lebanon.
Hadi al-Sayyed, our colleague at Al Mayadeen, was martyred Tuesday by the Israeli occupation in its aggression on Southern Lebanon.
Martyr al-Sayyed had on Monday sustained critical injuries to the head after an Israeli airstrike hit his hometown of Burj Rahhal in southern Lebanon.
Al Mayadeen Media Network eulogized martyr Hadi al-Sayyed, a colleague within its online department's social media unit. The network underlined that it will continue to embark on its journey, undeterred and unbowed by Israeli aggression, pledging to remain steadfast in its opposition to the Israeli occupation.
The martyr had been transported to a hospital in Sidon for treatment, undergoing surgery after which he passed away.
Al-Sayyed was a young, courteous, dedicated, and ambitious colleague who had a profound belief in pro-Resistance media. He never spared any effort in serving the Resistance and the Palestinian cause, supporting the righteous people of Gaza and occupied Palestine, as well as those of his country, Lebanon.
Hadi was Al Mayadeen correspondent Hussein al-Sayyed's brother, who has been covering the situation in southern Lebanon in light of the Israeli occupation's aggression and blatant crimes.
The Israeli occupation's killing of al-Sayyed is part of the series of systemic attacks on journalists in Lebanon and Palestine, which has been ongoing since the start of the colonial project but has seen a massive and unprecedented uptick since the onset of the ongoing aggression, which started on October 7.
"Our colleague Hadi's martyrdom will not deter Al Mayadeen or undermine its will to continue in its support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, as well as their Resistance; to the contrary, it will only increase its and its employees' determination to continue serving the cause it was launched to serve," Al Mayadeen statement said.
The Palestinian Resistance Committees stressed that the blood of the martyr and those of all journalists and media workers "will remain a stain of shame on the occupation entity and its murderous fascist leaders and anyone who supports them or allies with them in any way, shape, or form."
All journalistic organizations and international, UN, Arab, and Islamic media unions called for urgent action to confront Israeli crimes and terrorism, particularly their targeting of journalists and media workers in Lebanon and Palestine.
The Alternative Press Syndicate in Lebanon also mourned the martyred colleague, noting that he joins the ranks of martyrs Farah Omar and Rabih al-Maamari from Al Mayadeen, and Reuters photographer Issam Abdullah, all of whom were targeted by the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon.
The syndicate also reminded that the occupation had previously banned Al Mayadeen in occupied Palestine, emphasizing that the deliberate killing of journalists by the occupation is part of its ongoing strategy to stifle the truth.
Similarly, the Lebanese Popular Conference affirmed that the blood of resistance media martyrs blends with the blood of resistance fighters and the Lebanese people, painting a picture of dignity and honor in the face of the Israeli occupation—the greatest and most brutal criminal in history.
It continued by stating that Al Mayadeen's fate is "to always pay the price in blood, a price that only honorable and free journalists can bear, as they carry the cause of Palestine and every just Arab cause, no matter the sacrifices."
No comments:
Post a Comment