Hezbollah Releases Footage of Ramat David, Rafael Rocket Strikes
By Al Mayadeen English
The footage reveals scenes of barrages of rockets being launched by the Resistance from several platforms in open fields and mountains in an unknown location in Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah released footage on Monday of its Sunday operations targeting the Israeli Ramat David airbase and the Rafael military-industrial complex in northern Haifa.
The video published by the Resistance movement's military media showed scenes of barrages of rockets being launched from several platforms in open fields and mountains in an unknown location in Lebanon.
Hezbollah also detailed in the almost 4-minute clip the locations of the targeted military facilities.
Hezbollah's strikes came in response to the repeated Israeli attacks on various Lebanese civilian areas, which resulted in numerous martyrs, and in solidarity with Gaza.
On Friday, a residential building in a densely populated area in Beirut's southern suburb was bombed by an Israeli jet, killing 51 people, including women and children, according to the latest figures from Lebanon's Ministry of Health. Among the martyrs were several high-ranking Hezbollah members, including commanders Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi.
Hezbollah unveiled its Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 rockets for the first time during two consecutive operations in the early hours of Sunday.
Additionally, as an initial retaliation for the pagers and wireless radios massacre, Hezbollah struck "Israel's" military-industrial complexes belonging to the Rafael company in northern Haifa with dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets.
Widescale Israeli aggression on Lebanon
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army conducted on Monday dozens of airstrikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region, resulting in the martyrdom of one person, the wounding of several others, and the destruction of a number of residential homes and buildings in some of the targeted towns and villages.
According to Lebanon’s official news agency, over 80 airstrikes targeted southern areas in the span of just 30 minutes.
In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes created multiple fire belts across the Tyre and Nabatieh regions, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent. The strikes also targeted areas in Bint Jbeil, Zahrani, and the highlands of Iqlim al-Tuffah.
Several civilians were wounded as a result of the intense attacks.
In the Bekaa region of northeastern Lebanon, IOF launched a series of airstrikes on multiple locations, targeting at least nine sites along the western mountain range overlooking northern Bekaa.
The strikes targeted the areas of Bodai, Harbata, the Baoul area in the Hermel highlands, as well as Zboud and its surrounding heights, according to our correspondent.
One person was martyred, and six others were injured in the Israeli attacks on Budai.
