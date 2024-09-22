All Eyes on Battlefield; Open-ended Battle is on: Hezbollah Deputy SG
By Al Mayadeen English
22 Sep 2024 18:32
Sheikh Naim Qassem vows that the Lebanese support front will persist no matter how long it takes until the Israeli war on Gaza stops.
Last night's operations were merely a downpayment in the open tab battle, indicated Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, referring to the Lebanese Resistance group's targeting of the Israeli Ramat David military base and airport and the Rafael military-industrial complex, north of the occupied city of Haifa, with dozens of Fadi-1, Fadi-2, and Katyusha rockets.
In his speech during the funeral service of the top Hezbollah commander martyr Ibrahim Aqil (Hajj Abdul-Qader) and martyr Mahmoud Hamad in the Southern Suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, Sheikh Qassem indicated that "we have entered a new phase titled the open-ended battle of reckoning," pointing out that how the group will respond to the latest Israeli aggression on the Southern Suburb of Beirut will not be disclosed.
"Keep your eyes on the battlefield," he said, stressing that Lebanon's support front will expand promising the occupation, "We will kill them and fight them where they expect and where they do not expect."
Regarding the situation on the Lebanese support front, Sheikh Qassem made it clear that this front will continue no matter how long it takes until the war on Gaza stops, underscoring that the Israeli captives will only return through a prisoner exchange deal.
He affirmed that the Lebanese support front is prepared for all military possibilities, stating, "You will see the results" and adding that "threats will not stop us, and we do not fear even the most dangerous scenarios."
Addressing the Israelis, Sheikh Qassem said, "You will die of fear, your economy will collapse, and you will not achieve your goals."
"You have brought the Palestinian Resistance to the global stage," he added.
Sheikh Qassem indicated that "Israel committed three painful war crimes against us, representing the highest degree of savagery we have ever witnessed."
He said that by targeting the leaders of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, the Israeli occupation sought to cripple the Resistance, incite its support base, and stop the Gaza support front, asserting that the Resistance fighters thwarted these plans.
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General said that "Israel" intended to kill 5,000 people in the Pager massacre but failed to do so, emphasizing, "We have returned stronger, and the battlefield will bear witness to this."
Elsewhere, Sheikh Qassem accused the United States of being "immersed from head to toe in Israeli genocide," asserting that "its deception is of no use."
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah laid to rest commander martyr Aqil and martyr Hamad at Rawdat al-Hawraa Zainab in the Ghobeiry area of the southern suburbs, where they and a group of their comrades were killed during an Israeli aggression that targeted a residential building on Friday afternoon.
The funeral ceremonies saw the large participating masses raising chants against the Israeli occupation and the United States, in addition to chants in support of the Resistance and Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
