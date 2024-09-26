Violent Protests Erupt in Martinique Amid Rising Living Costs
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Sep 2024 07:49
The French-controlled Caribbean Island has witnessed dramatic scenes of burning vehicles and destroyed buildings, prompting officials to impose a curfew.
In Martinique, a French Caribbean Island, officials have implemented a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in parts of the capital to control violent protests sparked by rising living costs.
Reports indicate that at least 14 people, including 11 police officers, have been injured, some from gunfire, as alarming scenes of burning vehicles and destroyed buildings, with heavily armed riot police moving in, went viral on social media.
The office of the France-appointed prefect, Jean-Christophe Bouvier, announced that the curfew, lasting until September 23, aims to safeguard the public and businesses and restore order.
Protesters assert they have been compelled to demonstrate due to a lack of response from authorities and businesses regarding their petitions for reduced living costs. French national statistics reveal significant disparities in living expenses, with residents of Martinique facing food prices estimated to be 30% to 42% higher than those in mainland France.
A flashback
Last year, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin promised to address the issue of companies exploiting their market position to raise prices. However, residents continue to struggle to make ends meet.
Rodrigue Petitot, leader of the Rally for the Protection of Afro-Caribbean Peoples and Resources, emphasized, "The priority of the protest is to ensure people are able to afford food."
Shazi Chalon, the business and cultural attaché for the St. Lucia consulate in Martinique, pointed out, “There are other grievances at the heart of the protest," noting that many see a disparity in how France manages Martinique, particularly regarding leadership roles: "In a majority-Black country, all of the people who hold the highest positions here … are from France."
Chalon, who has dual citizenship in St. Lucia and Martinique, expressed concern about the lasting effects of historical inequalities. “You have the local white population who, some of them whose grandparents and ancestors, way back to slavery days, owned plantations, who … today wield most of the economic power in Martinique, and own most of the agricultural land, own most of the business sector as well," he stated.
Why it matters
The issue of independence is gaining momentum in France's overseas territories, reflecting the historical legacy of colonialism.
These territories, constituting 18% of French land and home to 2.6 million people, are diverse in their political statuses and geographic locations, spread across the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans.
Several challenges plague these territories, including socioeconomic issues and grievances regarding infrastructure and security services provided by the French administration.
Consequently, there's a growing demand for increased autonomy and even independence.
No comments:
Post a Comment