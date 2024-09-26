Settlers Injured by Hezbollah Rockets as Israeli Army Readies Lebanon Ground Invasion
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said last week that a ground invasion would heavily backfire and turn into ‘hell’ for Israel
SEP 25, 2024
Damage resulting from Hezbollah rockets fired at Safad. 25 September, 2024. (Photo credit: X)
At least two Israeli settlers were wounded on 25 September, with one in serious condition, during a Hezbollah rocket attack on the Saar settlement in western Galilee.
Hebrew news outlet Channel 12 reported that two Israeli settlers were doing renovation work when sirens began sounding.
The Israeli army said 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the western Galilee.
“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombed the Sa'ar settlement with a barrage of rockets on Wednesday 09/25/2024,” Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, marking its fifth operation of the day.
Hezbollah announced minutes later a rocket attack on the Kiryat Motzkin settlement in the Haifa area.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese resistance group fired heavy barrages of rockets at the Galilee and Haifa areas.
The operation came as Israeli jets continued indiscriminate attacks across Lebanon on 25 September and as Tel Aviv warned that a ground operation in southern Lebanon was imminent.
“We have entered another phase of the campaign, we need to be very strongly prepared for an entry ground maneuver and action,” said the Israeli army’s Northern Command, headed by Ori Gordin, on Wednesday.
Gordin has previously called for a ground incursion into Lebanon aimed at establishing a buffer zone in the country, pushing Hezbollah to behind the Litani river, and securing the return of tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from Israel’s northern settlements since the start of the war.
The Economist reported on 22 September, citing military sources, that Israel is planning a ground invasion of Lebanon but is still not ready, as Tel Aviv currently does not have the forces for such an operation despite recent redeployments.
“I say to Netanyahu and Gallant, you will not be able to return the [settlers] to the north,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech last week. Trying to enter Lebanon with ground troops and attempting to create a buffer zone will be “hell” for Tel Aviv’s forces, Nasrallah added.
Referring to Israel’s Northern Command, Nasrallah said, “This idiot, the commander of the northern region in the enemy’s army, suggested establishing a security belt … We hope that they will enter our lands, we welcome this … because … we will have a historic opportunity that … will have major effects on this battle.”
“What you will be doing will increase the displacement of these people,” he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment