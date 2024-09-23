Hezbollah Has Endless Launch Capabilities: Former Israeli Commander
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli media reports that a former commander of the Israeli army's air defense emphasized that Hezbollah's launch capabilities are nearly limitless, essentially inexhaustible.
Israeli media cited the former commander of the Israeli army's air defense, Brigadier General Zvika Haimovich, stating that Hezbollah launched over 180 missiles today, emphasizing that the group can fire that number within just one hour.
While emphasizing that Hezbollah has not yet fired to its full capacity, Haimovich noted that he disagrees with the Israeli army's assessment that 50% of Hezbollah's missile stockpile has been destroyed.
He added that Hezbollah's launch capabilities are nearly limitless, essentially inexhaustible. He highlighted that what "Israel" has witnessed in the past two days is only a fraction of Hezbollah's actual capabilities and what it is capable of doing.
His statement comes after Reserve Major General Yaakov Amidror, the former Security Advisor and head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate's Research Department, said that "Israel" is not even close to destroying Hezbollah's capabilities.
Amidror explained to Israeli Channel 14 that Hezbollah has about 100,000 rockets, and "if we hit 30,000, they still have 70,000, which is seven times what Hamas had." Therefore, he asserted that Tel Aviv is "very far from defeating or stripping Hezbollah of its capabilities."
In this context, Israeli media reported that Hezbollah "is capable of striking Tel Aviv and paralyzing Israeli airspace and power stations, as well as Air Force bases, despite military operations." The Israeli media added that "the targets will eventually run out, and a war of attrition will begin; we know this from the past."
