Hezbollah Political Council Member: Allies to Join Hezbollah if War Expands
By Al Mayadeen English
Member of Hezbollah's Political Council, Mahmoud Qomati, underlines that Lebanon would not be left alone if the war expands.
Hezbollah Political Council member Mahmoud Qomati asserted in an interview with Al Mayadeen that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah will defeat the Israeli occupation forces if they launch a ground invasion into Lebanon emphasizing that Hezbollah's allies "will intervene if the battle expands."
Qomati warned that southern Lebanon "will become a graveyard for the occupation forces" should they enter, highlighting the Resistance's vast arsenal of unused weapons and the fighters' readiness to engage with Israeli forces.
Addressing observers, Qomati said the Resistance was rebuilt immediately following the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The legacy of Sayyed Nasrallah is well-maintained, he said, adding, "his trust is in our hands and will remain so with every leader and fighter."
Qomati also reiterated Hezbollah's stance, which had been affirmed by the late Secretary-General since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza, stressing that the party "will not halt its support unless a comprehensive proposal is put forward, including a ceasefire in Gaza."
He added that "no conditions can be imposed on the resistance before a ceasefire," and Hezbollah "will not give an opinion on any initiative until that happens."
Qassem: Israeli occupation 'will not achieve its goals'
Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered a televised speech on Monday, confirming that Hezbollah "will elect a new Secretary-General at the earliest opportunity according to the established procedure." He pointed out that "the choices are easy and clear because we stand united."
Sheikh Qassem further expressed confidence that the Israeli occupation "will not achieve its goals" and that "the resistance will emerge victorious." He reaffirmed Hezbollah's preparedness for a ground confrontation if the Israeli occupation decides to invade, declaring: "We are strong, unified, and no one should think that we are weak or that our capabilities have been affected."
Moreover, Loyalty to the Resistance bloc member Hassan Fadlallah said Monday that the key to facing the challenges facing Lebanon would be curbed by resilience, underlining that the morale of the Resistance remains high.
Commenting on the Israeli threats of a ground invasion of Lebanon, Fadlallah told Al Mayadeen, "When we confront the enemy on the battlefield, we know how they flee from the Resistance fighters." He asserted that the Lebanese Resistance possesses the will to fight, from Naqoura to Shebaa, stressing, "The community surrounding the Resistance is magnificent and unbreakable."
Fadlallah reaffirmed that the Resistance is steadfast and will continue to confront the Israeli occupation, which is backed by the US and its Western allies. "Our battle is to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals," he said, adding this was "a moment of confrontation and resilience, and the priority is to stop the aggression against our people, our country, and the Palestinian people."
