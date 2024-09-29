Strikes Hit US-run Base in Eastern Syria: Reports
A military facility housing US occupation forces in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr has reportedly come under attack.
Citing filed sources, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news channel reported on Sunday that a barrage of rockets and drones targeted the American-run base at the Conoco gas field and achieved direct hits.
Meanwhile, Syrian media said that explosions were heard at the US military installation.
However, there were no immediate reports about the extent of damage at the facility, and possible casualties.
Citing a security source, Shafaq News Agency reported that Iraqi resistance forces had attacked the US base “by a single drone,” which was brought down without any losses.
Also on Sunday, several explosions were reported in Dayr al-Zawr’s al-Bukamal region near the Syrian border with Iraq.
The airstrikes targeted the headquarters of the Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, wounding a person, said the Resistance News Network Telegram channel.
American warplanes carried out three airstrikes near Dayr al-Zawr following Sunday’s operation by the resistance, according to some reports.
The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group has confirmed the assassination of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in massive airstrikes against Beirut on Friday evening.
Iraqi resistance forces have conducted numerous strikes on the US-run bases in both Iraq and Syria in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid a Washington-backed Israeli genocide.
With the US green light, Israel has in recent weeks escalated its acts of terror and aggression in both Gaza and Lebanon.
On Friday, Israel assassinated Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, in southern Beirut using American-supplied bunker-buster bombs.
