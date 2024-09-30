ANC Not Moved by DA's Threat to Leave GNU Over Brink's Removal in Tshwane
The party said its regional structures would not be pressured into supporting the re-election of the DA councillor as the metro’s mayor.
An African National Congress (ANC) flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it's not moved by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) threat to leave the Government of National Unity (GNU) over the ousting of Cilliers Brink as City of Tshwane Mayor.
The party said its regional structures would not be pressured into supporting the re-election of the DA councillor as the metro’s mayor.
This comes after DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille accused the ANC of placing the GNU’s future in jeopardy by instituting a motion to remove the DA-led coalition in the capital.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s meeting with the Communist Party of Vietnam - the party’s Deputy Secretary General - Nomvula Mokonyane - said Zille must vent her frustration through the correct channels.
“So, there has to be consistency because we're not cry babies when a decision is taken against us or people opt to collaborate, we don't have an issue. And that's where we need to help Helen, because I do not even believe that is a position of the Democratic Alliance.”
No comments:
Post a Comment