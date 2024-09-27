Sudan’s Attorney General Says Evidence Links Hamdok, Others to War Crimes
Al Fateh Tayfour
September 24, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudan’s attorney general said on Tuesday the public prosecutor has evidence implicating former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and leaders of the civilian coalition “Tagadum” coalition in war crimes and genocide.
The Tagadum submitted a memorandum to Interpol on Tuesday requesting it reject the public prosecutor’s request to issue a Red Notice against several of its leaders, including Hamdok, who heads the coalition calling for an end to the war in Sudan.
“We have information, videos, documents, forensic evidence, and proof that confirm the charges against the leaders of the Tagadum, and we will present them to the courts,” acting Attorney General Fath Al-Tayfour said in an interview with Al Jazeera TV.
Hamdok and 15 other Tagadum leaders are accused in the Interpol request of committing war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement. The attorney general’s office says the coalition is a political supporter of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, providing media backing and incitement, making its leaders complicit in RSF crimes.
Tayfour emphasized that the prosecution is not accusing those who support the RSF but those who actively incite and engage in such activities.
The attorney general also heads the National Committee for Investigating Violations of National and International Humanitarian Law, which was formed by the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to investigate RSF violations.
Tayfour expressed confidence that Interpol would handle the request to issue a Red Notice professionally against the Tagadum leaders.
He stressed that the charges against the Tagadum leaders are “genuine and not malicious.” He also revealed plans to issue further lists in addition to the one that already includes 16 Tagadum leaders, stating that all of them are “partners in the rebellion, and without their support and incitement, the war would not have continued.”
“When you stand as the political backing, support them, and adopt their vision of what is happening in Sudan, you are complicit in all the actions they commit,” he said.
