Iraqi Resistance Hits Occupied Golan in Support of Palestine, Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Friday that it successfully drone-struck a target in the occupied Golan.
The group affirmed its commitment to "continuing operations and pounding enemy strongholds at an accelerating pace."
It stressed that this operation comes "in continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the aggressive entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."
This is the third time the Iraqi Resistance has included its support of Lebanon as part of its ongoing and escalating operations against the Israeli occupation.
Over the past few days, the Resistance in Iraq carried out several operations against the occupied Syrian Golan. On September 25, two drone attacks were launched from Iraq toward the occupied Golan, in support of Lebanon and Palestine.
