Thousands Rally in Baghdad to Denounce Israeli Assassination of Nasrallah
Sunday, 29 September 2024 9:41 AM
Thousands of protesters gathered near the US Embassy in Iraq on Saturday to denounce the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburb of Beirut.
Footage shows protesters holding flags of Hezbollah, Saraya al-Jihad, Iraq and Lebanon. Meanwhile, law enforcement personnel were seen using water cannons to try to push the protesters back.
"US, its accomplices and treachery will never gain victory. All its actions in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria demonstrate America's deceitfulness. It is coward and treacherous; America has been constantly spying on us everywhere with all the advanced technology, yet it does not dare to confront us face to face so treason is something it is used to," one of the protesters said.
On Friday, Israeli warplanes carried out a large strike against Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut’s densely populated southern suburb of Dahiyeh, flattening at least six residential buildings.
The attacks came as part of the regime’s escalation against Lebanon which has been targeting the country since October 7, when Tel Aviv launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.
(Source: AFP)
