Bahraini Resistance Vows to Continue Nasrallah’s Path
Sunday, 29 September 2024 8:22 AM
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement (File photo)
Bahraini resistance groups and an opposition movement have condemned the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stressing that the path of the prominent resistance leader will continue.
The Israeli occupation pounded several residential building blocks in the Dahiyeh area of southern Beirut in a violent bombardment campaign on Friday, which led to the martyrdom of Nasrallah and several Hezbollah officials as well as civilians.
The deadly onslaught followed escalated tensions between the Lebanese resistance movement and the occupying entity.
The escalation has over the past week claimed hundreds of lives in and around Beirut with various acts of terror, including indiscriminate bombings of residential areas, targeted killings of resistance figures, and detonation of Hezbollah telecommunication gadgets.
Bahrain’s opposition movement of February 14 Youth Coalition expressed its condolences on the martyrdom of Nasrallah and praised him as a leader who “never feared the brutality” of the Israeli regime, calling him a “martyr on the path to Jerusalem [al-Quds].”
“We pledge to the martyred secretary not to abandon his path and to continue as he did in confronting the enemies, defending the oppressed, and adhering to the issues of the nation, especially the issue of Palestine,” it said in a statement.
“Hezbollah will succeed in overcoming this stage with competence until the desire of our great martyr is achieved by overthrowing the usurping entity, liberating Jerusalem [al-Quds], and praying in its al-Aqsa Mosque.”
February 14 Youth Coalition declared general mourning in Bahrain and called for holding mass rallies against the Israeli-American crime.
World leaders and regional figures have reacted to the martyrdom of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, expressing condolences and condemning the Zionist regime for the treacherous act.
The Bahraini resistance groups of the Islamic Resistance in Bahrain, Saraya al-Ashtar and Saraya Wa’ad Allah, also known as the Wa’ad Allah Brigades, also condemned the assassination in a joint statement and called for the avenge of Nasrallah’s blood.
“We call on the people of Bahrain, who have melted in love for this great master, to mobilize and seek revenge for his blood from the criminal Zionists for any Zionist present on the Islamic land of Bahrain is a legitimate target as they are at war with Allah and His messengers,” the joint statement said.
“We recall the steadfast support this great Master provided to the people and his significant backing to lift the injustice they faced. He never ceased to support the people with his words and stance. Let us raise the images of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah everywhere, adorn our villages and towns with the yellow banner, and instill his love in the hearts of our generations.”
The Bahraini resistance groups also prayed for patience and solace for Nasrallah’s family as well as steadfastness on the path of resistance.
Nasrallah led Hezbollah for more than three decades. He was elected secretary-general of Hezbollah in 1992 at the age of 32 after an Israeli helicopter gunship assassinated his predecessor, Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi.
The assassination came as part of the regime’s escalation against Hezbollah. Israel has been targeting Lebanon since October 7, 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, including one with a hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.
The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its operations against Israel as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed more than 41,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.
