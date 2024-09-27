Yemeni Ballistic Missile Aimed at Multiple Targets in Tel Aviv: Source
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli media has reported that sirens blasted across central 'Israel' as a Yemeni missile was launched toward Tel Aviv.
The Israeli occupation forces are circulating reports of a ballistic missile targeting Tel Aviv all the way from Yemen, Israeli media revealed, after alarm sirens blasted across central 'Israel' during the early hours of Friday.
Israeli media stated that more than 17 Israeli settlers were injured amid Yemen's missile attack, as sirens blared across Tel Aviv, multiple southern settlements, and Gush Dan, Sharon, and the coastal plain to Tel Aviv's north.
Ben Gurion Airport reportedly halted its operations and was out of service for landing and take-off, according to Israeli media.
In light of the events, Israeli Channel 14 slammed the occupationhat's Air Defense, affirming its recent weakness, particularly in the south, and emphasizing that the matter is extremely concerning.
In this context, Israeli media platforms have stated that "in Yemen, they launched a missile that cannot be detected by radars outside Israel, allowing them to strike Tel Aviv whenever they wish," stressing that this is a troubling sign.
Yemeni sources slam Israeli narrative
While the IOF claims that the missile was intercepted outside the borders, high-level Yemeni sources told Al Mayadeen that the Israeli narrative is not reliable, further stating that the occupation should consider Yafa an unsafe zone.
Additionally, the sources clarified that the Yemeni Armed Forces' statement was postponed due to the recent developments and would include details of the precise operation they carried out against more than one target.
Earlier this week, Yemen's Defense Minister in the Sanaa government, Mohammad al-Atifi, affirmed that Sanaa will not withhold barrages of ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, as well as drones, from the enemies, asserting that the YAF will continue targeting deep within the Israeli occupation entity's core.
Al-Atifi vowed that the YAF would deliver "many surprises" to the Israeli occupation and continue striking its hideouts, as witnessed in the occupied cities of Yafa (Tel Aviv) and Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat). He stressed that "Israel" and its backers are taking Yemen into serious consideration "before committing any folly."
No comments:
Post a Comment