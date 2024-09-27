Biden Directs Pentagon to Adjust US Forces Following Beirut Aggression
By Al Mayadeen English
After being briefed on the recent strikes in Beirut, US President Joe Biden has instructed the Pentagon to evaluate and adjust US military posture in the Middle East.
After being briefed on the strikes in Beirut, by his national security team, US President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to "assess and adjust as necessary US force posture" in the Middle East according to the White House.
In a statement, the White House explained that "He [Biden] has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary US force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of U.S. objectives."
In turn, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed that all-out war "should be avoided in Lebanon".
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US will take "every measure" to protect its interests in the Middle East if they are threatened.
This statement follows the Israeli occupation's aggression against Lebanon in the southern suburb of Beirut.
Speaking at a news conference during the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Blinken claimed that the US favors diplomacy over conflict, but this comes as Washington has faced aggressive criticism for its unwavering military support for "Israel" amid its genocidal wars in both Gaza and Lebanon.
In that regard, Blinken proclaimed "Israel has a legitimate objective that people can return to their homes." More significantly, the top US diplomat emphasized that "going back to October 6 in terms of the border between Israel and Lebanon is not sufficient."
Blinken also highlighted that the decisions made by all parties in the region in the coming days will significantly impact its future for years to come.
