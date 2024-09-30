Hezbollah Continues Operations Against IOF Troop Movements
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues its operations in support of Gaza and in defense of Lebanon and its people, targeting the movements of occupation soldiers on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Overnight Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted Israeli occupation forces at the entrance of the Shtula settlement with artillery fire, confirming direct hits.
Hezbollah had intensified its operations over the past hours on Israeli troop movements ahead of the IOF declaring the beginning of its ground incursion into Lebanon.
Half an hour before midnight, the Resistance announced a significant operation targeting the movements of Israeli soldiers in the orchards opposite the towns of Odeisseh and Kfar Kila, resulting in confirmed injuries.
These operations by the Islamic Resistance were announced to have been in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, in support of their Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its citizens.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in occupied Palestine reported hearing sirens in Misgav Am in the occupied Al-Jalil, while our correspondent in the South confirmed that Hezbollah fired rockets at the area.
Israeli news website Walla reported that missiles were launched toward Misgav Am, which has been declared a closed military zone.
Moreover, 35 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward occupied northern Palestine within 40 minutes after midnight, according to Maariv.
Sep. 30 Hezbollah operations against 'Israel'
- At 01:50, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched artillery shells toward an Israeli infantry unit at the Sadh site, achieving direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of Fadi-2 rockets toward the Naqoura base.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets toward the occupied city of Safad.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets toward the settlement of Gesher HaZiv.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets toward the settlement of Sa'ar.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets toward the settlement of Kabri.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted the Kfar Giladi settlement with a Noor missile.
- At 15:35, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets toward an Israeli assembly point in Bethsaida.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets toward an Israeli assembly point in the settlement of Yiftah.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets toward an Israeli assembly point at the Zaoura site.
- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of Fadi 1 rockets toward several settlements northeast of Haifa.
- At 23:20, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted Israeli troop movements in the orchards opposite the towns of al-Odaiseh and Kfar Kila.
