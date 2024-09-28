Hezbollah Announces Martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
In a statement released just shortly ago, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah following years of sacrifice on the path of Resistance against the usurping Israeli entity.
Hezbollah has released a statement announcing the martyrdom of its Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
The Islamic Resistance began its statement with the verse: Let those fight in the way of Allah, who sell the life of this world for the Hereafter; and whoever fights in the way of Allah, and then is slain, or he subdues [the enemy], soon We shall give him a great reward. [Surah al-Nisa', verse 74]
"His eminence, the leader of the Resistance, the pious servant of God, has passed on to God as a great leader, a brave martyr, joining the martyrs of Karbala...on the path of prophets," the statement read.
"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, joined his great, eternal companions, whose journey he led for over 30 years through victory after victory" after succeeding Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi in 1992, leading them in "the liberation of Lebanon in 2000 and the Divine Victory of 2006," and up to the battle of support for Palestine and the oppressed people of Palestine.
Hezbollah extended its condolences to the Islamic nation and the steadfast people of Lebanon, and all the free and oppressed people of the world, congratulating Sayyed Hassan on achieving the greatest of divine gifts, through which he was granted his greatest wish, that of a martyr on the path to Palestine and al-Quds.
The Islamic Resistance also congratulated his fellow martyrs who joined him in martyrdom following the Israeli aggression on the Southern Suburb of Beirut.
In the statement, Hezbollah's leadership promised Sayyed Nasrallah, "our greatest, holiest, and most beloved leader in our path filled with martyrs and sacrifice, to continue its struggle against the enemy, in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its honorable, resilient people."
The Islamic Resistance concluded its statement by addressing the freedom fighters of the Resistance, "you who were his trusted shield...our leader the Sayyed still lives among us through his thought, spirit, and his holy path."
Friday's attack on Southern Surbub of Beirut
"Israel" launched massive strikes on Friday, targeting residential neighborhoods in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.
Six buildings were razed to the ground as a result of the Israeli aggression, as Israeli media reported that 2,000 tons of explosives were dropped on the neighborhood of Haret Hreik in the assault.
The IOF announced that the goal of the attack was the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Israeli Army Radio pointed out that F-35 aircraft carried out the airstrikes using bunker-buster bombs.
