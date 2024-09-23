Iraqi Resistance Targets Occupied Golan with Al-Arfad Drones
By Al Mayadeen English
Continuing its steadfast commitment to resisting the occupation, supporting Gaza, and responding to the atrocities committed by the occupation entity against civilians, the Iraqi Resistance has successfully targeted a position in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Tuesday that it successfully targeted a location in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights using its Al-Arfad drone.
The group affirmed its commitment to "continuing operations to dismantle enemy strongholds at an accelerating pace."
It stressed that this operation comes "in continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the aggressive entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."
Two days ago, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had targeted an Israeli site in the Jordan Valley, east of occupied Palestine, using the al-Arfad drone, marking the fifth attack on Sunday.
In a statement, the group affirmed that the operation comes "in continuation of our resistance against the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."
The Iraqi Resistance underlined that it will continue to "strike enemy strongholds with increasing intensity."
Al Mayadeen's sources also confirmed that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had launched a swarm of drones targeting sites in the Jordan Valley.
