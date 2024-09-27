US to Protect Interests Amid Rising Middle East Tensions: Blinken
By Al Mayadeen English
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that the US will take decisive action to safeguard its interests in the Middle East.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US will take "every measure" to protect its interests in the Middle East if they are threatened.
This statement follows the Israeli occupation's aggression against Lebanon in the southern suburb of Beirut.
Speaking at a news conference during the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Blinken claimed that the US favors diplomacy over conflict, but this comes as Washington has faced aggressive criticism for its unwavering military support for "Israel" amid its genocidal wars in both Gaza and Lebanon.
In that regard, Blinken proclaimed "Israel has a legitimate objective that people can return to their homes." More significantly, the top US diplomat emphasized that "going back to October 6 in terms of the border between Israel and Lebanon is not sufficient."
Blinken also highlighted that the decisions made by all parties in the region in the coming days will significantly impact its future for years to come.
The Israeli occupation military carried out on Friday several airstrikes that hit residential neighborhoods in the Haret Hreik area in the Southern Suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
In the latest toll for the Lebanese Ministry of Health, it was announced that the attack resulted in the martyrdom of at least 6 people and the wounding of 91, including critical cases.
This comes in parallel with the massive aggression that "Israel" has launched since Monday against South Lebanon and the Bekaa region to its east, which has killed more than 700 people, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
Videos circulating on social media showed the immense impact of the Israeli airstrikes on the targeted area.
No comments:
Post a Comment