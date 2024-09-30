'Israel' Says Started 'Limited' Incursion into Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation says it has begun an allegedly limited incursion into southern Lebanon as operations intensify in the South.
The Israel occupation forces (IOF) have initiated a series of "limited" and "localized raids" in southern Lebanon, allegedly only targeting the border area, the IOF announced in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The operation, which had been failing for hours as Israeli forces faltered under Hezbollah's fire, reportedly aims to "neutralize" the Resistance's infrastructure and positions that pose a threat to "Israel" and its northern settlements.
The IOF said the incursion is being carried out based on "precise intelligence", focusing on villages in southern Lebanon at the border area with occupied Palestine as part of a broader plan developed by the General Staff and the Northern Command.
The invasion is supported by the Israeli occupation's Air Force and Artillery carrying out extensive strikes on southern Lebanon as part of the Israeli Operation Northern Arrows.
The Israeli political leadership approved the invasion in one of the latest bids which have been faltering over the course of nearly a year, to bring back Israeli settlers to the North.
The Israeli occupation forces had been attempting to infiltrate Lebanon for hours, with the Islamic Resistance bombarding troop movements in the region.
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem asserted Monday in his first public address since the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah that the Resistance knows the upcoming battle would be long, stressing, "we are prepared to face any possibility, and we will emerge victorious from this battle."
He asserted that Hezbollah "is ready to confront any possibility if Israel decides to enter by land, and we are ready to engage the enemy if it decides to invade."
Sheikh Qassem continued, stating, "We are well-prepared and confident that the Israeli enemy will not achieve its objectives, and we will emerge victorious," adding that "the actions of the party are merely the minimum required as part of our strategy to sustain the battle, aligned with the assessments and plans established based on the needs of the situation on the ground."
No comments:
Post a Comment