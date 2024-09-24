War on Lebanon: 558 Killed, 1835 Injured by 'Israel'
The extensive Israeli aggression continues targeting different regions across Lebanon, raising the death toll to at least 558 killed so far.
The Israeli aggression on Lebanon has killed 558 citizens, including 50 children, and wounded 1,835 others, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said during a press conference on Tuesday.
According to Abiad, "the Israeli enemy's brutality led to the martyrdom of several members of medical and rescue teams."
Al Mayadeen's correspondent had reported over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes targeting the Lebanese South since "Israel" launched its extensive aggression on Monday.
The villages and towns of Qana, Ain Baal, al-Aqbiya, al-Sultaniyya, Sidiqin, Jabal al-Batm, Dabial, Markaba, Arabsalim, Aytit, Maaraka, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa were targeted, as well as the bridge between Jezzine and Marjayoun, in southernmost Lebanon.
In West Bekaa, 24 people were killed, while five are missing so far. Al Mayadeen's correspondent also reported 113 martyrs and 500 injuries in northern Bekaa as a result of the Israeli raids over the past 24 hours, where the towns of Shaath, Douris, and al-Bazaliyeh were targeted.
Local stances
Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed that "national unity and solidarity was a political moral duty at this stage of Lebanese history. Our people in the South, Bekaa, and Dahiya are a responsibility to all the Lebanese people, and their victory precedes any other consideration."
The Syrian Social Nationalist Party viewed the ongoing escalations as a concerted war aimed at subjugating the entire Axis of Resistance, asserting that such an outcome would never be recognized.
The party emphasized that "the outcome of this war will be the victory of our country and our people over the enemy, and we will undoubtedly be the ones to fire the last bullet." It asserted that "the extreme brutality and criminality exhibited by the occupation against civilians serve as the strongest evidence of the enemy's lack of a clear military target strategy."
The party addressed the Israeli occupation, stating, “You must understand that displacing people from their lands and homes will not diminish their resolve nor change their stance in any way.”
Arab and regional stances
Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called on the "international community to take a stand to stop the aggressive actions against Lebanon, which could lead to dangerous consequences."
Arab foreign ministers also condemned the "escalating Israeli aggression against Lebanon, particularly since Monday morning."
For its part, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine urged "the continuation of popular movements and protests in the streets to express anger against the ongoing war of destruction and genocide, which has extended to beloved Lebanon and its brotherly people, aiming to weaken the support front for the Palestinian resistance."
In a statement, the DFLP praised the "valiant Islamic Resistance and the spirits of the hundreds of martyrs who have risen in their steadfastness and strong stance, and in the courageous and painful response to the enemy, defending Lebanon, its people, and its land, while continuing to support the Palestinian people and their Resistance against the ongoing genocide, amid the international community's and Security Council's inability to stop it."
Meanwhile, the Kremlin viewed that "the Israeli attacks on Lebanon are extremely dangerous and could destabilize the region," while the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed Beijing's support for "Lebanon in maintaining its sovereignty and security," condemning the "Israeli violations represented by airstrikes."
