'Israel' Commits Massacres Across Lebanon on Fourth Day of Aggression
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation army conducts over 60 airstrikes on the Bekaa region in northeastern Lebanon throughout Wednesday night.
The Israeli occupation military committed a number of massacres between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the aggression on Lebanon continued for the fourth day.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that 23 Syrian workers, including children, were martyred in an Israeli air aggression on Wednesday night on the town of Younine in northern Bekaa, located in northeastern Lebanon.
The Israeli airstrike targeted a building housing Syrian workers and their families.
The town's mayor, Ali Qassas, said that in addition to the 23 martyrs, eight others were wounded, including four Lebanese who suffered from minor injuries.
Also in Bekaa, an airstrike that targeted a residential building in the town of Karak in the Zahle district killed 11 people, the correspondent said.
Five people remain under the rubble of the destroyed building, the correspondent added.
Additionally, four members of the same family were killed and nine others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in the town of Shaath, located in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon, according to our correspondent.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the Bekaa also reported that the IOF conducted over 60 airstrikes across multiple towns in the Bekaa region throughout Wednesday night.
Israeli aggression on South Lebanon
In South Lebanon, three people were martyred in an Israeli aggression targeting the town of Ayta al-Shaab.
Additionally, an Israeli airstrike on the town of Qana resulted in the martyrdom of one person and the wounding of three others, including two Syrians, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Health Ministry stated.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation army carried out two airstrikes targeting the town of al-Mansouri and the northern outskirts of Tyre in southern Lebanon.
Additionally, IOF warplanes launched an airstrike on the Sharafiyat area on the outskirts of al-Abbassieh, also within the Tyre district, following a sonic boom over the region.
The airstrike on the al-Housh area resulted in the destruction of a restaurant, leveling it to the ground, and caused damage to several nearby buildings. Civil defense teams have been working to clear the rubble.
Israeli airstrikes also targeted multiple towns in southern Lebanon, including Tebnine, Nabatieh, Kfar Tibnit, Bazouriye, al-Baysarieh, Zefta, Aitit, and Anqoun.
Israeli war jets broke the sound barrier twice at low altitudes over Beirut and its suburbs, as well as Sidon, Tyre, the Jezzine region, and Iqlim al-Kharroub.
