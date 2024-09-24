Palestinians Killed, Homes Demolished as 'Israel' Continues Gaza War
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reports that seven Palestinians were martyred in multiple airstrikes in southern Gaza.
The Israeli occupation continues its bombardment on various regions of Gaza as the genocidal war on the Strip enters its 354th day, resulting in the martyrdom and wounding of numerous Palestinians, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on Tuesday.
In Khan Younis in south Gaza, Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of at least seven martyrs who were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes that targeted two family homes.
Five of the martyrs were killed in the Qizan al-Najjar area, while the other two were in the Tahliyah area. At least 15 Palestinians were wounded in the two Israeli strikes.
In the Sheikh Nasser area, at least two people were martyred and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a family home.
Additionally, Israeli helicopters opened fire over the al-Mawasi refugee camp west of Khan Younis.
In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy gunfire, specifically targeting the northeastern section of the al-Bureij refugee camp.
Shelling, domicide in Sabra neighborhood
In southwestern Gaza City, the occupation forces demolished residential buildings south of the Sabra neighborhood and bombarded the Abu Sharia square with artillery, while Israeli warships launched additional shelling in the same vicinity.
Meanwhile in Beit Lahia in north Gaza, Israeli warjets carried out several airstrikes targeted the northern areas of the city.
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Monday that the number of Palestinians killed in the Strip on the 353rd day of the ongoing Israeli genocidal war has risen to 41,455 with 95,878 people wounded.
In its daily report, the ministry mentioned that Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres in Gaza, killing 24 Palestinians and injuring 60 others.
While some of the casualties were transported to the few partially functioning hospitals and medical centers across the Strip, many are still trapped beneath the rubble as the IOF hinder and obstruct the work of Civil Defense and rescue teams.
No comments:
Post a Comment