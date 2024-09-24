'Israel' Launches Dozens of Airstrikes on Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation forces launch dozens of airstrikes on Southern Lebanon in light of the ongoing aggression, which has claimed hundreds of lives thus far.
Throughout Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes across several towns in southern Lebanon, escalating tensions in the region. The targeted areas spanned wide swaths of Lebanese territory, particularly in the south.
The towns hit included Abbasiya, Shehabiya, Ma'roub, and Deir Qanoun al-Nahr. In addition, airstrikes struck the towns of Ain Qana, Kfar Roummane, Jibsheet, Nahr Sriefa, Toul, Marwaniyeh, and Majdal Silm. Other reports confirmed raids on Ainata, Wadi Zefta, and Taybeh, among other southern villages.
A strike on the strategic road linking Msayleh, a critical connector between the southern city of Nabatiyeh, Sidon, and Beirut, further disrupted transportation and could potentially delay aid delivery and evacuation efforts in the region. Additionally, Israeli jets carried out airstrikes in the town of Arab al-Jal in the Sidon district.
Al Mayadeen correspondents reported particularly heavy bombardment in Shehabiya, with residents scrambling for shelter amid the destruction. Airstrikes also rained down on the villages of Daoudiyeh, Marwaniyeh, Haboush, Kfarfela, and the Wadi Shebaa area.
More towns struck later in the day include al-Burj al-Shamali, Batoulay, Harouf, Kfar Sir, and Tefahta.
The full extent of the damage remains unclear, with communication disrupted in several of the affected towns.
The Israeli aggression on Lebanon has killed 558 citizens, including 50 children, and wounded 1,835 others, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said during a press conference on Tuesday.
According to Abiad, "the Israeli enemy's brutality led to the martyrdom of several members of medical and rescue teams."
Al Mayadeen's correspondent had reported over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes targeting the Lebanese South since "Israel" launched its extensive aggression on Monday.
No comments:
Post a Comment