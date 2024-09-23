'Israel' Conducts Dozens of Airstrikes on South, Northeast Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
Lebanon’s official news agency reports that over 80 Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in southern Lebanon in the span of just 30 minutes.
The Israeli occupation conducted on Monday dozens of airstrikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region, resulting in the martyrdom of one person, the wounding of several others, and the destruction of a number of residential homes and buildings in some of the targeted towns and villages.
According to Lebanon’s official news agency, over 80 airstrikes targeted southern areas in the span of just 30 minutes.
In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes created multiple fire belts across the Tyre and Nabatieh regions, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent. The strikes also targeted areas in Bint Jbeil, Zahrani, and the highlands of Iqlim al-Tuffah.
Several civilians were wounded as a result of the intense attacks.
Bekaa under fire, one killed
In the Bekaa region of northeastern Lebanon, IOF launched a series of airstrikes on multiple locations, targeting at least nine sites along the western mountain range overlooking northern Bekaa.
The strikes targeted the areas of Bodai, Harbata, the Baoul area in the Hermel highlands, as well as Zboud and its surrounding heights, according to our correspondent.
One person was martyred, and six others were injured in the Israeli attacks on Bodai.
The ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon has intensified significantly in recent days, following the Israeli massacre in Beirut’s Southern Suburb and the terrorist attack carried out by mass-detonating pagers and two-way radios.
A residential building in a densely populated area in Beirut's Southern Suburb was bombed by an Israeli jet on Friday, killing 51 people, including women and children, according to the latest figures from Lebanon's Ministry of Health.
Among the martyrs were several high-ranking Hezbollah members, including commanders Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wehbi.
In response to the repeated Israeli attacks on various Lebanese areas, which resulted in numerous martyrs, and in solidarity with Gaza, Hezbollah launched dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 rockets in two consecutive operations on Sunday morning, targeting the Ramat David airbase in northern occupied Palestine.
Additionally, as an initial retaliation for the pagers and radios massacre, Hezbollah struck "Israel's" military-industrial complexes belonging to the Rafael company in northern Haifa with dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets.
