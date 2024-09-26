'Israel' in Pursuit of 'Full-scale War' in Region: Iranian FM
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says "Israel" is waging an unjust war of aggression against Lebanon and targeting innocent people across the nation.
"Israel" is attempting to ignite a "full-scale war" in the region, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Thursday, adding that the occupation entity's provocative and deadly actions render it undeserving of membership in the United Nations.
Araghchi made these remarks in New York during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which convened to address the situation in the West Asia region, with a particular focus on Lebanon, a couple of days after "Israel" launched a massive aggression on southern the country and its Bekaa region in the east, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands.
"In continuation of its brutality in occupied Palestine, the apartheid-occupying regime of Israel is now waging an unjust war of aggression against Lebanon and targeting innocent people across the border and deep inside the territory," the top Iranian diplomat underscored.
He recalled "Israel's" detonation of thousands of pager devices and walkie-talkies across Lebanon last week, describing the deliberate attack as a "new version of terrorism" that "must sound the alarm for the entire international community since this is the most outrageous manifestation of the weaponization of ordinary communication devices."
Araghchi further cautioned that such an atrocity could set "a very dangerous precedent that could be easily replicated by other terrorist groups and entities besides Israel."
The Iranian Foreign Minister also criticized the United States, "Israel's" main ally, for blocking the issuance of a "simple press statement" by the Security Council condemning what he called the Israeli occupation entity's "mass terror" operation.
Elsewhere, he reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's unwavering support for the Lebanese people's "heroic" defense of their nation, referring to Hezbollah's military operations against Israeli targets.
On Tuesday, Araghchi condemned the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, warning that the region is "on the brink of a large-scale war."
During his meeting with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Araghchi stressed that "the United States and Israel's allies must bear responsibility for the consequences of not stopping this entity."
The Iranian Minister also denied claims by the media that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the country's readiness to reduce tensions with "Israel," stressing that Iran stands with Lebanese and Palestinian people "in the face of Israeli brutality."
