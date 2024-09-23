Hezbollah Ops Persist Undeterred; 2 IOF Soldiers Killed in ATGM Attack
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
Hezbollah's Resistance fighters bomb Israeli sites along the border with occupied Palestine with rockets and drones.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced that its fighters carried out on Sunday two simultaneous aerial attacks using swarms of one-way drones, targeting the newly established positionings of the Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the al-Manara site and the Yiftah Barracks, striking their targets with precision.
The Islamic Resistance confirmed the operations were "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance and in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes."
Later in the day, the Resistance bombed the al-Baghdadi and Ma'ayan Baruch sites with rocket artillery and hit them directly. In addition, Hezbollah's fighters targeted the al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanon Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, dealing a direct hit to the target.
Moreover, after monitoring and closely following the Israeli forces at the al-Marj site, the Islamic Resistance identified a Merkava tank inside the location and targeted it with a guided missile (ATGM), hitting it directly and inflicting casualties among its crew.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on initial reports that two soldiers were killed and a third was injured in this operation.
In the same context, Hezbollah targeted a group of Israeli soldiers at the Jal al-Allam site with artillery shells, after monitoring their movement at the location, with the operation resulting in direct hits.
A couple of hours later, the Military Media unit of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon published footage from the targeting of the Ramat David Airbase and the Rafael Military Industries Complex in northern occupied Palestine.
Hezbollah also mourned its Resistance fighters martyr Ali Mohammad Banjak "Ali al-Rida," from the town of al-Cha'aitiyeh in southern Lebanon, martyr Mohammad Ali Zreik "Baqer", from the town of al-Ma’laqah in the Bekaa, and martyr Mahmoud Hussein Saad "Baqer", from the town of Aadloun in southern Lebanon, who were martyred on the path to [liberate occupied] al-Quds.
Earlier on Sunday, the Military Media unit of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon released a video detailing the specs of the Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 heavy rockets that were launched early Sunday by Hezbollah during its three operations that targeted the Israeli Ramat David military base and airport and the Rafael military-industrial complex, north of the occupied city of Haifa.
The video revealed that Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 are tactical surface-to-surface rockets used in wide-range bombardments, meaning that they are not precision-guided. Both rockets were put into service in the 2006 July War.
Fadi-1
According to Hezbollah's Military Media, Fadi-1, which can be launched from stationary or mobile platforms, is used to disrupt supply routes and target bases far from the frontlines and is also used in extensive bombardment to overwhelm air defense systems.
It is equipped with an 83 kg warhead, has a caliber of 220 mm, is 6 meters long, and has a range of 70 kilometers.
Fadi-2
As for Fadi-2, the video explained that the rocket's warhead is highly explosive, rendering it extremely efficient against fortified sites, infrastructure, and large crowds of enemy forces. It enjoys a 170kg warhead, has a caliber of 302mm, is 6 meters long, and has a range of 100 kilometers.
Hezbollah announced that it carried out the three operations against targets in occupied Palestine as part of the initial response to the brutal massacres committed by the occupation in various Lebanese regions, on Tuesday and Wednesday, when it detonated thousands of pagers and wireless receiver communication devices, commonly known as walkie-talkies.
Field sources speaking to Al Mayadeen confirmed that the rockets launched at the Ramat David Airbase originated from Hezbollah's complex underground "Imad" bases, which host multiple rocket launchers and forces.
Sources said that the Imad 4 base displayed in one of Hezbollah's videos is one of dozens that have "not been affected by all of the enemies' raids."
Our sources emphasized that this attack did not include the use of precision-guided missiles and was only a preliminary response to Israeli aggression.
