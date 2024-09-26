US, European, Arab States Urge Prompt Temporary Ceasefire in Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron issue a joint statement urging a temporary ceasefire and a diplomatic solution in Lebanon.
Western powers, Japan, and key Gulf Arab powers urged on Wednesday for a 21-day "temporary ceasefire" in Lebanon, a couple of days after "Israel" launched a massive aggression on southern the country and its Bekaa region in the east and amid Israeli threats of a potential ground invasion.
Hundreds have been killed, and thousands displaced since the Israeli occupation forces began their strikes, with the Lebanese Ministry of Health reporting that an additional 72 people were killed on Wednesday in the ongoing aggression.
"It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety," said the joint statement issued by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
"Diplomacy however cannot succeed amid an escalation of this conflict. Thus we call for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement."
The joint statement underscored that the situation in Lebanon has become "intolerable" and "is in nobody's interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon."
In a separate statement issued on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for "broad endorsement and for the immediate support of the Governments of Israel and Lebanon," warning that the war and the recent escalation "threatens a much broader conflict, and harm to civilians."
But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire and warned that "hell is breaking loose."
According to the UN, the latest attacks have sparked an exodus of around 90,000 people from their homes in Lebanon.
"Israel" stated that it welcomed diplomatic efforts regarding Lebanon but did not commit to a ceasefire, pledging to continue its objective of weakening Hezbollah.
"We will use all means at our disposal, in accordance with international law, to achieve our aims," the occupation entity's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told reporters.
The urgent ceasefire call came hours after the Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told troops to prepare for a possible ground invasion into Lebanon.
"We are attacking all day, both to prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah," he told a tank brigade, according to a statement.
This followed an unprecedented operation on Wednesday by Hezbollah, which said it targeted Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv's suburbs with a Qader 1 ballistic missile after strikes launched Monday by "Israel" on southern Lebanon and Bekaa killed at least 558 people.
The temporary ceasefire would pave the way for negotiations and a diplomatic solution to the ongoing aggression, particularly amid threats of a potential Israeli invasion of Lebanon, Axios reported.
The Biden administration had reportedly been preparing a new diplomatic initiative aimed at securing a temporary halt to the aggression on Lebanon and resuming negotiations on a Gaza captive and ceasefire agreement, according to several US officials, an Israeli official, and other sources with direct knowledge of the discussions, all of whom were cited in an Axios report on Wednesday.
A senior US official revealed during a phone briefing that during the potential 21-day-ceasefire, negotiations will take place to seek a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict and reach a comprehensive agreement, allowing residents in both Lebanon and "Israel" to return to their homes.
According to the US official, the talks will also tackle a ceasefire in Gaza though the truce will apply only to Lebanon.
No comments:
Post a Comment