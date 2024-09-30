US Victoria Base Near Baghdad Airport Comes Under Fire
By Al Mayadeen English
The US military base, Victoria, located near the Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, has come under fire amid Washington's unequivocal support for "Israel" which has amped up its aggression across the region.
In response to the US' unwavering support for Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen, an attack targeted the US military's Victoria base near Baghdad Airport late Monday into Tuesday.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Iraq reported that four consecutive explosions were heard around the base, with alarm sirens sounding within the facility. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the operation.
This operation underscores the ongoing Resistance against US military involvement in the region amidst its unequivocal backing of "Israel's" actions as the occupation has ramped up its aggression on Lebanon.
US to increase forces in Mideast with F15s, F22s
The United States will send extra fighter aircraft squadrons to the Middle East to strengthen its security posture as combat in the area escalates, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday.
"The forces due to rotate into theater to replace them will now instead augment the in-place forces already in the region," according to Singh. "Again, I won't talk specific timelines or numbers for OPSEC [Operational Security] reasons, but can tell you these augmented forces include F-16, F-15E, A-10, F-22 fighter aircraft and associated personnel."
The US Department of Defense stated on Sunday that it has increased the readiness of extra US soldiers to respond swiftly to a potential assault by Iran and its allies against US personnel and interests in the Middle East.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "increased the readiness of additional U.S. forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies," according to a Pentagon statement.
The statement emphasized that the Pentagon "maintains robust and integrated air-defense capabilities across the Middle East, ensuring the protection of U.S. forces operating in the region."
The statement boasted that the US has the capacity to deploy forces "on short notice" and maintains a "significant amount" of capability in the region amid the evolving security situation.
According to the Pentagon, "Secretary Austin made clear that should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend our people."
