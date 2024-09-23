Hezbollah Says Senior Commander Alive After Israeli Assassination Bid
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Sep 2024 22:46
The Israeli occupation had launched an airstrike on the Southern Suburb of Beirut, claiming that it was aimed at assassinating a senior Hezbollah commander.
Hezbollah affirmed Tuesday that the Israeli claims about assassinating senior commander Hajj Ali Karaki are false.
"The claims of the Zionist enemy regarding the assassination of brother Ali Karaki are false [...] the commander is alive and well, and he was transported to a safe place," the statement underlined.
The Israeli occupation has escalated its aggression against Lebanon, launching an attack on the southern suburb of Beirut as part of its continued assault on various Lebanese regions and villages in the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon.
According to the National News Agency, the latest attack targeted a building in the Beirut Southern Suburb of Bir al-Abed.
An Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that four missiles struck the building, though not all of them exploded. The initial reports indicate that seven people have been injured.
This marks the second attack on the Southern Suburb within two days. On Friday, Israeli forces targeted an eight-story residential building, killing 51 people, while dozens more were injured. Several individuals remain missing under the rubble.
Simultaneously, the Israeli occupation continues its widespread and brutal assault on various towns and villages across Bekaa and southern Lebanon. So far, the ongoing attacks have killed 356 people and left 1,246 wounded, according to preliminary figures.
Rescue and civil defense crews have been relentlessly trying to lift the rubble and transport casualties of the widespread Israeli aggression that targeted Lebanon's southern regions this afternoon.
