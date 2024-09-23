Lebanese MoH: 100 Martyrs, More Than 400 Injured in Israeli Strikes
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation has intensified its raids and aggression against the Lebanese South and Bekaa region since the morning.
The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that today's Israeli strikes on southern Lebanese towns have killed 100 people and injured 400.
It also called on all hospitals in southern districts, Bekaa-Hermel, and Nabatieh, to postpone all non-emergency surgeries and prioritize the treatment of those injured in the Israeli aggression.
The Israeli occupation further launched a heavy raid on the southern village of Zibqeen while targeting homes in various towns in al-Khiam. Raids also targeted Taybeh, Deir Seryan, and the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the Lebanese South reported that the Israeli aggression targeted an inhabited house in Naqoura, with efforts ongoing to evacuate the casualties. Meanwhile, raids on the al-Bayyada area were renewed in the Tyre district, as well as Naqoura and westernmost Zibqeen.
PM Mikati: Israeli aggression on Lebanon a genocide
"The expanding Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a genocide in every sense of the word, the goal of which is to destroy Lebanese villages," Najib Mikati, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister affirmed on Monday in a cabinet meeting.
He further called on the United Nations, Security Council, and influential states to "stand on the side of justice" and stop the aggression on Lebanon.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Minister of Information's advisor, Mesbah al-Ali, revealed that the minister had received a voice recording with threats to evacuate the office.
Al-Ali stressed that Lebanon's official response to the Israeli threats would be through international forums, noting that "directly threatening a governmental structure has its implications." He confirmed, however, that the landline communications network was not infiltrated.
This comes as the Israeli occupation continues its intense aggression against Lebanon, targeting its villages and towns in the southern and Bekaa regions.
The bodies of four martyrs, including two children, were transported to Tebnin Hospital, alongside 26 injuries, four of whom were in critical condition, as a result of Israeli bombardment.
The Israeli occupation did not spare villages and towns farther from the Lebanese-Palestinian border and targeted those in the al-Tuffah region, including the al-Zahrani, Nabatieh, and Saida provinces, as well as the village of Bouslaiya in the Jezzine district.
Three people were martyred and three others were injured in an Israeli raid that targeted an industrial facility in Toul, in the Nabatieh district. In Saida, others were injured when the occupation targeted two residential buildings in Babliyeh and Sarafand, according to the official news agency.
In West Bekaa, the Israeli occupation targeted the Mashghara Heights.
According to Lebanon’s official news agency, over 80 airstrikes targeted southern areas in the span of just 30 minutes.
