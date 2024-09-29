Venezuela’s Maduro on Nasrallah’s Assassination: Cowards of the World Are Silent
Sunday, 29 September 2024 5:56 AM
This handout picture released by Venezuelan Presidency shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking at a pro-Hezbollah/Palestinian rally in La Guaira, Venezuela on September 28, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has condemned the assassination of Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by “Hitlerish” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, slamming the “coward” world leaders for remaining silent.
An Israeli regime force’s air strike on Friday against the southern suburbs of Beirut led to the assassination of the revered Secretary-General of Hezbollah and the killing of dozens of civilians.
The Venezuelan leader expressed his nation’s solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon who he said were victims of “genocide” and “terrorist attacks” by the Israeli regime run by a “murderer who only reminds us of Hitler.”
“On behalf of the Historical Bloc of the Revolution, I express my solidarity with the Lebanese people after the announcement of the assassination of the Islamic leader, Sayyed Nasrallah.
“Cowards of the world are silent, but no one will silence the rebellious, revolutionary people,” Maduro said at a pro-Palestinian rally in La Guaira on Saturday.
Venezuela’s president called on Muslims, Arabs, and other peoples across the world to “raise their voices and show solidarity with the Palestinian people, with the people of Lebanon.”
“The orders for this attack were issued from the UN headquarters in New York,” he said, referring to Netanyahu’s presence at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday when he authorized the deadly attack.
In a psychopathic bombardment, Israel assassinated Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah.
Cuba’s president: Nasrallah assassination seriously threatens world peace
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also condemned the Zionist Israeli regime’s assassination of Nasrallah.
In his account on X, formerly Twitter, the Cuban leader described Nasrallah’s assassination as a cowardly act and warned that this fact “seriously threatens regional and world peace and security, the full responsibility for which lies with Israel with the complicity of the United States.”
In Lebanon and across the region, Nasrallah was revered as a charismatic leader and military strategist who had dedicated his life to resistance against Israel and supporting the Palestinian cause.
Earlier on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the brutal attacks by the “rabid Zionist dog” on Lebanon revealed the shortsightedness and foolish policies of Israeli officials, calling on all Muslims to unite behind Lebanese people and Hezbollah.
