Renewed Israeli Airstrikes Target New Parts of Southern Beirut Suburbs
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli occupation forces have launched a series of airstrikes on residential areas in southern Beirut under the pretense of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, but the latter denies claims of weapon storage among civilians.
In a series of escalations, Israeli occupation forces have launched renewed attacks on the southern suburb of Beirut. Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported multiple airstrikes targeting residential buildings in the al-Hadath and al-Lailaki areas, causing significant destruction.
At approximately 1 a.m. Israeli occupation warplanes executed a series of raids, specifically targeting residential buildings in al-Laylaki, al-Kafaat, Choueifat, Burj al-Barajneh, and al-Hadath.
This comes after the Israeli occupation military carried out, Friday, several airstrikes that hit residential neighborhoods in the Haret Hreik area in the Southern Suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation's spokesperson had made an announcement that further airstrikes would target Beirut's suburbs and has condemned residents to forced displacement. Additionally, the targeted region continues to house thousands of Lebanese people as these attacks have remained unprecedented since 2006 when "Israel" invoked the Dahiye Doctrine.
The occupation forces' statement claimed that Hezbollah was hiding weapons amongst civilian homes, but the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon released a statement denying any such claims. Hezbollah's media office issued a statement noting it "denied the Israeli occupation's false claims about the presence of weapons or weapons stores in the civilian buildings it targeted in the southern suburbs of Beirut at dawn on Saturday."
Moreover, Al Mayadeen's correspondent confirmed that there was no military activity in the areas targeted by the occupation, stressing that all the targets hit by the bombing were civilian and included residential buildings, in addition to the Ghandour factory for food industries.
In parallel, sirens have also sounded in the occupied city of Safad and its surrounding areas.
