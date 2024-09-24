Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Base with New Fadi-3 Rocket
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon enters the Fadi-3 rocket into commission in a first, bombing the Samson base near the occupied Lake Tabarayya.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it had launched Fadi-3 rockets at the Israeli Samson base. In a statement, Hezbollah explained that the Samson base serves as a command and regional equipment center.
This marks the first deployment of the Fadi-3 rocket in the ongoing war, striking the Samson Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) near the Golani Junction, west of occupied Lake Tabarayya.
An Al Mayadeen correspondent in southern Lebanon said the Samson base is located approximately 35 kilometers from the Lebanese border.
Hezbollah also launched rocket salvos at the settlement of Rosh Pina and bombarded the main warehouses of the northern region in the Nimra base with dozens of rockets.
In its statements, Hezbollah emphasized that these operations are in support of the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and their brave resistance, as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people.
Israeli media reported that four rockets landed in Rosh Pina, near Safed, resulting in several injuries and damage to infrastructure. Additionally, rockets hit Kiryat Bialik.
Israeli sources further noted the sounding of sirens across northern occupied Palestine, with Hezbollah firing 105 rockets toward the region in an hour and a half.
These strikes follow a series of earlier operations by Hezbollah, including the bombardment of the Israeli Eliakim military camp, located south of Haifa, with Fadi-2 rockets. The movement also targeted the Megiddo military airport, west of Afula, with multiple volleys of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets.
Hezbollah's attacks come within the framework of escalating hostilities in Lebanon, with the Israeli occupation bombarding numerous areas within the country, inflicting huge numbers of casualties.
The Israeli aggression on Lebanon has killed 558 citizens, including 50 children, and wounded 1,835 others, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said during a press conference on Tuesday.
According to Abiad, "the Israeli enemy's brutality led to the martyrdom of several members of medical and rescue teams."
Al Mayadeen's correspondent had reported over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes targeting the Lebanese South since "Israel" launched its extensive aggression on Monday.
The villages and towns of Qana, Ain Baal, al-Aqbiya, al-Sultaniyya, Sidiqin, Jabal al-Batm, Dabial, Markaba, Arabsalim, Aytit, Maaraka, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa were targeted, as well as the bridge between Jezzine and Marjayoun, in southernmost Lebanon.
No comments:
Post a Comment