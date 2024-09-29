Israeli Aggression Escalates: Massacre in Al-Ain, Bekaa
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli warplanes are still launching airstrikes on Lebanon, attacking residential areas and killing civilians.
"Israel" continues its aggression against Lebanon, targeting civilians in the South, Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut with intense airstrikes.
In the South, at least three people were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a Civil Defense health center of the Islamic Health Society in the town of Humein al-Fawqa, while another strike hit the town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh district.
The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) also launched several airstrikes on the city of Tyre, with one strike targeting a residential apartment.
Concurrently, Israeli warplanes struck the towns of al-Majadel and al-Qasimiyeh, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
Israeli artillery heavily targeted the town of Shebaa until the early hours of dawn.
In the Bekaa Valley, the IOF committed yet another massacre in the town of al-Ain, resulting in ten martyrs, and targeted a vehicle on the road to the town of Iaat, west of Baalbek.
In addition to al-Ain, a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Nabi Othman, al-Labouneh, Shaath, and Hermel, with the occupation's aircraft launching a wave of intense strikes, particularly in Baalbek.
Our correspondent in the region indicated that the airstrikes reached the borders of Lebanon and Syria.
Israeli occupation continues aggression on Lebanon overnight
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that Israeli occupation warplanes conducted new air raids on the city of Tyre.
As for the southern suburbs of Beirut, another of our correspondents noted four simultaneous Israeli airstrikes targeting the Choueifat area, which coincided with the landing of a civilian airplane at the nearby airport.
This raises serious concerns over the safety of civilian flights amid "Israel's" ongoing aggression, as "Israel" has repeatedly flouted international law and committed a number of documented war crimes.
Beirut's Southern Suburb was also targeted by a number of raids.
The death toll on Saturday reached 33 martyrs, while 195 injuries were recorded due to the Israeli aggression, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
