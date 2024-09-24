Hezbollah Targets Megiddo Military Airport, Ramat David and Amos Bases
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon persists in its operations in support of Gaza and in retaliation for the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, targeting the Megiddo Military Airport west of Afula three times, along with the Ramat David and Amos bases.
In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their resistance efforts, as well as the defense of Lebanon and its citizens, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced carrying out multiple operations against the occupation in northern occupied Palestine.
Hezbollah operations targeted the Megiddo Military Airport, west of Afula, three times, with barrages of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets.
The resistance also targeted the Ramat David base and airport with a salvo of Fadi-2 missiles as well as the Amos base— the main logistical support and transportation hub for the northern region—with a salvo of Fadi-1 rockets.
The Islamic Resistance also targeted an explosives factory in the Zakhroun area, which is located 60 kilometers from the border, with a salvo of Fadi-2 rockets.
Earlier, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that four heavy rocket barrages were launched toward the occupied Palestinian territories. Israeli media reported that air raid sirens were activated in the northern occupied Golan, including Afula, Gingar, Yafia al-Naseriyya, Migdal HaEmek, Mazraa, and large areas of al-Jalil and Haifa.
Seven Hezbollah operations against the occupation on Monday
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon conducted a series of operations on Monday targeting the sites, bases, and deployments of the Israeli occupation army in northern occupied Palestine.
The operations specifically targeted the following: the Northern Corps reserve headquarters, the al-Jalil Division reserve base along with its logistical warehouses at the Amiad base northwest of Lake Tiberias, and the Rafael military industries complexes located in the Zevulun area, north of the occupied city of Haifa.
The main warehouses of the northern region at the Nimra base west of Lake Tiberias were also targeted twice, alongside the headquarters of the missile and artillery battalion in the "Yoav" barracks located in the occupied Syrian Golan. Additionally, the headquarters of the Northern Corps at the Israeli Ein Zeitim base northwest of the occupied city of Safad came under fire.
Hezbollah's operations further extended to the Rafael military industries complexes in the Zevulun area north of occupied Haifa, as well as the Ramat David air base situated southeast of the city.
