Martyred Commander Mohammad Hussein Srour's Journey of Resistance
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
Hezbollah's military media releases details of Martyr Mohammad Srour's life with the Islamic Resistance.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah - announced the martyrdom of commander Mohammad Hussein Srour 'Hajj Abu Saleh' in an Israeli assassination and aggression on a residential building in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.
Martyr Abu Saleh was born in the resilient southern Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab in 1973. In 1996, he joined the ranks of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and handled organizational responsibilities within its frameworks, undergoing numerous senior leadership training rotations.
He played a significant role in Hezbollah's operations against the Israeli occupation and was one of the key commanders in countering terrorist Takfiri attacks on the eastern borders of Lebanon and across various Syrian provinces.
The martyred leader moved around several military specialties until he assumed responsibility for Hezbollah's Air Force in 2020, leading its operations against the Israeli enemy, particularly since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle.
Commander Mohammad Srour was martyred on the path of Al-Quds in a treacherous Israeli assassination and aggression targeting a residential building in Beirut's Southern Suburb.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the three missiles struck a residential building in the Qaem neighborhood in the suburb. As a result of the aggression, preliminary reports indicate that at least four people were martyred and several others were injured.
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said that the residential building targeted by Israeli missiles is made up of 10 floors.
The NNA also reported that two people were martyred and another 15 were injured in the strikes.
