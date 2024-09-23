'Israel' Very, Very Far' from Defeating Hezbollah: Res. General
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli media added that "the targets will eventually run out, and a war of attrition will begin; we know this from the past."
According to Reserve Major General Yaakov Amidror, the former Security Advisor and head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate's Research Department, "Israel" is not even close to destroying Hezbollah's capabilities.
Amidror explained to Israeli Channel 14 that Hezbollah has about 100,000 rockets, and "if we hit 30,000, they still have 70,000, which is seven times what Hamas had." Therefore, he asserted that Tel Aviv is "very far from defeating or stripping Hezbollah of its capabilities."
In this context, Israeli media reported that Hezbollah "is capable of striking Tel Aviv and paralyzing Israeli airspace and power stations, as well as Air Force bases, despite military operations."
On Sunday, field sources revealed some of the details of Hezbollah's latest attack on the Israeli Ramat David Airbase, where new types of heavy rockets were deployed early on Sunday.
As per the Islamic Resistance's statement, Hezbollah fighters fired dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 long-range rocket artillery shells at the strategic Israeli Air Force base, located to the east of the city of Haifa.
Located in the occupied Nassriyah district, in the Jezreel Valley, the base is home to several Israeli Air Force squadrons and F-16 fighter jets that are responsible for launching onslaughts on Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah's Military Media Unit released a video, highlighting key details and information about the base just after it announced the Resistance's responsibility for the attack.
Haifa empty amid Hezbollah attacks: Israeli media
Hezbollah's rocket and missile attack directly impacted the occupied city of Haifa, rendering its streets completely void of Israeli settlers, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported on Monday.
The newspaper cited a settler as saying that no warnings were given in Haifa ahead of the Lebanese Resistance's attacks. As a result, the Rambam Hospital transferred all of its activities to a car garage. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities in Haifa announced the halt of classes on Tuesday.
Settlers in Ein Zivan in the occupied Syrian Golan and Kiryat Shmona in the occupied north received instructions to remain near shelters until further notice.
In the Kiryat Bialik settlement, located in northernmost Haifa, the head of the local authority affirmed that the fears among settlers of rockets and missiles targeting their settlements have come true, expressing worries about being subjected to what the northern settlements are experiencing due to the lack of shelters.
Another settler from Kiryat Bialik stressed that the Hezbollah attack was unprecedented, saying "Something like this has never been seen before, not even in 2006.”
In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Maariv, the settler indicated that "there was an assumption that there would be a reaction from Hezbollah, but it was not expected to be this strong."
"There is supposed to be an Iron Dome protecting us, but that is not what happened," he added, amid the Iron Dome's failure to intercept the rockets fired by Hezbollah.
Israeli media also spoke of a "danger to the lives" of the settlers, with some of the Kiryat Tivon settlers complaining that the shelters they had fled to were closed.
Hezbollah paralyzes the North
Yesterday, Israeli media confirmed that the attack carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Sunday has effectively "paralyzed the North," underscoring the significant impact of Hezbollah's actions on the region's stability.
Israeli media reported that four people were injured in Kiryat Bialik, with two buildings in the settlement sustaining damage. An Israeli news platform indicated that entire homes in Kiryat Bialik and the surrounding area were burned. Additionally, Rambam Hospital in occupied Haifa announced the arrival of five individuals injured from the rocket attack.
Israeli media reported that Hezbollah launched over 120 rockets toward the North in recent hours, with approximately 30 of those fired since the morning aimed at the Krayot area, north of Haifa.
The report indicated that sirens were continuously sounding in the North and several industrial areas, reflecting the persistent alerts due to rocket attacks. Additionally, Israeli Army Radio emphasized that Hezbollah "carefully chose the targets it aimed at and the counter-message it intended to convey."
