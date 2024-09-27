Massive Israeli Strikes Hit Residential Area in Beirut Southern Suburb
By Al Mayadeen English
The new Israeli aggression targeted residential neighborhoods in the Haret Hreik area.
The Israeli occupation military carried out on Friday several airstrikes that hit residential neighborhoods in the Haret Hreik area in the Southern Suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
This comes in parallel with the massive aggression that "Israel" has launched since Monday against South Lebanon and the Bekaa region to its east, which has killed more than 700 people, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
Videos circulating on social media showed the immense impact of the Israeli airstrikes on the targeted area.
Six buildings were destroyed to the ground as a result of the latest Israeli aggression.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that 2,000 tons of explosives were dropped on Beirut's Southern Suburb in the recent assault.
The media are also talking about the failure of the goal of the aggression.
The Israeli Army radio pointed out that F-35 aircraft carried out the airstrikes using bunker-buster bombs.
Our correspondent mentioned that the destruction resulting from the aggression "is devastating, and several buildings were razed to the ground," as efforts to clear the rubble and search for survivors and injured individuals are ongoing.
Following the aggression, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati indicated that the Israeli attack reflects "Israel's" disregard for global calls for a ceasefire.
According to Israeli media, "Israel" informed the United States of the attack on Beirut's Southern Suburb shortly before its execution.
Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israeli occupation military, claimed the attack was a "precise strike on the central HQ of Hezbollah."
Media reports said Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly left a press briefing at the United Nations after receiving updates from his military advisor.
US had no prior knowledge of Israeli strikes: Pentagon
While an Israeli official claimed that the US was informed just minutes before the strike, two senior American officials refuted this, telling Axios they had no prior knowledge.
"We had no knowledge of it or involvement in it," a senior official pointed out.
A White House official confirmed that President Joe Biden was briefed on the Israeli strikes by his national security team.
Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh also claimed the United States was not informed ahead of the Israeli airstrikes and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his Security Minister Yoav Gallant while the attack was underway.
"The United States was not involved in this operation and we had no advanced warning," Singh told reporters, responding to a question by Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
The spokesperson refrained from disclosing details of the conversation between Gallant and Austin, including whether the strike specifically targeted Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Singh also confirmed that the US regularly coordinates and shares intelligence with the Israeli government, adding that "Israel faces threats from all sides."
