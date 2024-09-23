'Israel' Bombs Across Gaza, Continues Systematic Domicide
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reports that a number of wounded Palestinians were evacuated following an Israeli strike on two family homes in northern Gaza.
The Israeli occupation persists in its relentless bombardment of various areas across Gaza as the ongoing genocidal war on the Strip marks its 353rd day, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on Monday.
Additionally, the Israeli demolition of residential blocks continues as part of its systematic campaign to prevent Palestinians from returning to their homes. Israeli media have reported previously that the occupation intends to establish settlements and military bases in the leveled areas.
Our correspondent reported that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces west of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on Sunday. Another Palestinian was also killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Ma'an area, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Strip.
Wounded members of the Zanoun family were evacuated after an Israeli bombardment targeted the Khirbet al-Adas area, north of Rafah city, in southern Gaza, the correspondent said.
Residential building demolitions ongoing
Furthermore, in the northern Jabalia camp, several people were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting a Nassar family home, while others were wounded following an Israeli drone strike on individuals at the Beit Lahia beach.
The Israeli occupation forces demolished residential buildings near the Dawla intersection in the southern part of the al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, and in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah City, according to our correspondent.
This comes after the Israeli occupation committed a new massacre in the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on Sunday, targeting the Kafr Qasim school, which houses hundreds of forcibly displaced Palestinian families.
The Civil Defense in Gaza reported that their teams managed to transfer seven martyrs and several wounded individuals, including critical cases, due to the Israeli shelling of the school. Among the martyrs identified in the attack was engineer Majed Saleh, the director general at the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Gaza.
Footage from the site showed harrowing scenes of stacked bodies, scattered injured, and destruction and fires all over the place.
