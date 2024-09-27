Despite Extensive Strikes, Hezbollah Rockets Pound Israeli Settlements
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Military Media
Salvoes of rockets were fired at Israeli sites and settlements on Friday, as the Resistance continues to fight back against the treacherous Israeli aggression on Lebanon.
In support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah conducted a series of operations, targeting Israeli sites and settlements on Friday.
Resistance fighters fired concentrated barrages of rocket artillery shells at Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine.
The first of such attacks targeted the city settlement of Kiryat Ata, in the Krayot area to the north of Haifa, with a salvo of Fadi-1 rockets.
The occupied city of Tabaraya also came under Hezbollah's fire, targeting it with two salvoes of rockets in two separate operations.
The Ilaniya settlement, situated between occupied al-Nasirah and occupied Tabaraya, also came under a Fadi-1 rocket attack on Friday.
Hezbollah Resistance fighters later fired artillery shells at the Bayyad Blida military site near the Palestinian-Lebanese border.
After the Israeli occupation launched an unprecedented air raid on the Southern Suburb of Beirut, leveling six residential buildings where dozens of casualties were reported, Hezbollah fighters fired multiple rockets at several areas in occupied Palestine.
The first salvo of rockets targeted the occupied city of Safad, where at least one heavy rocket impacted a building.
Hezbollah fighters then fired heavy barrages of rockets at the Karmiel city settlement.
Then the settlement of Sa'ar, a settlement to the northeast of the city settlement of Nahariya, was attacked with yet another salvo of rockets.
Warning sirens went off in Safad, Karmiel, and Sa'ar, as well as in nearby settlements at 10:04 pm (local time), 10:22 pm, and 10:25 pm respectively.
Attempts to crush Hezbollah will also lead to crushing 'Israel'
Earlier, Israeli Major General (Ret.) Yitzhak Brik raised concerns about how the Israeli military can defeat Hezbollah after its failure to overcome Hamas.
In an article for Israeli newspaper Maariv, Brik acknowledged that "Hezbollah will remain just as Hamas today in Gaza." He asserted that even if "Israel" were to flatten all of Lebanon, turning it into rubble like the Gaza Strip, "Hezbollah will continue to launch rockets and drones at us."
Brik criticized Israeli politicians, stating that "the eyes of the majority of politicians and Israelis have become blind to the reality around them. They see and act based on wishes rather than rational thinking, completely ignoring the facts."
Additionally, the top Israeli figure stressed that wars cannot be won solely with airpower, noting that "the ground forces of the Israeli army have been eroded to the point of near nonexistence by both political and military levels over the past twenty years. As a result, the army cannot provide effective responses or achieve victory."
He emphasized that all Israelis must understand that "continuing attempts to crush Hezbollah will also lead to crushing Israel."
