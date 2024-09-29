Iran Calls for Emergency UNSC Meeting to Address Israeli Aggression After Nasrallah’s Assassination
Sunday, 29 September 2024 2:09 AM
Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations
Iran calls on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to convene an emergency meeting to address the Israeli regime’s ongoing deadly aggression across the region, which recently led to the assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Amir Saeid Iravani, the Islamic Republic’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, made the request in a letter addressed to the council on Saturday. A day earlier, the regime embarked on intense airstrikes against Lebanon’s capital Beirut, causing the martyrdom of the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement alongside many others.
The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group has confirmed the assassination of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in massive airstrikes against Beirut on Friday evening.
The assassination came amid the Israeli regime’s October-present escalation against Lebanon and genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which have respectively claimed the lives of hundreds of Lebanese and at least 41,586 Palestinians. Women and children comprise the majority of the victims.
Iravani denounced the unbridled aggression as “war crime and crime against humanity.”
He said the UNSC had to convene the meeting “to address Israel's terrorist aggression and the continuous atrocities perpetrated by the warmongering Israeli regime in Lebanon and across the region.”
“These brazen acts of aggression…pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security, pushing the entire region into an all-out catastrophe,” he cautioned.
The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry says inaction against the crimes of the Israeli regime will plague the whole world in the near future.
The envoy, meanwhile, reminded that attacks on Beirut had been carried out “using United States-supplied thousands-pound bunker busters.”
He also denounced the US for preventing the council from taking “an effective decision” against the regime, thus providing Tel Aviv with “complete impunity.”
“The Security Council must compel Israel to immediately cease its acts of aggression and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, and comply with relevant UNSC Resolutions.”
Warning to Israel
Iravani reminded that the regime’s regional aggression saw it targeting the Iranian Consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus in April, causing the martyrdom of a commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), his deputy, and five of their accompanying officers.
He asserted that the Islamic Republic “will not tolerate any repeat of such aggression.”
“Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defense of its vital national and security interests.”
Retaliating against the April attack, the IRGC targeted the occupied Palestinian territories with a barrage of drones and missiles, inflicting damage on Israeli military bases there.
